Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LAZ. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Lazard from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target (up from $49.00) on shares of Lazard in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lazard from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lazard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

Get Lazard alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LAZ

Lazard Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Lazard stock opened at $45.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Lazard has a 12-month low of $25.82 and a 12-month high of $50.26. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.17 and a beta of 1.39.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $685.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.40 million. Lazard had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lazard will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 207,000 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total value of $9,362,610.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,729,722 shares in the company, valued at $78,235,326.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 207,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total value of $9,362,610.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,729,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,235,326.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 1,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $99,969.99. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,727,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,403,427.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 429,604 shares of company stock worth $19,873,736. 3.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lazard

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAZ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Lazard during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Lazard by 1,125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 735 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Lazard by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 890 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 54.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lazard

(Get Free Report)

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.