Kroger (NYSE:KR) Earns Outperform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $62.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KR. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Kroger from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Kroger from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kroger from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kroger to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.64.

Kroger Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $51.50 on Monday. Kroger has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $58.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.47.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $45.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.86 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kroger will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.69%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total transaction of $109,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,063 shares in the company, valued at $984,975.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kroger

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KR. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kroger by 255.6% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 101.6% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the second quarter worth about $28,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Stories

