Komodo (KMD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $34.41 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. In the last week, Komodo has traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000435 BTC on major exchanges. Komodo has a market capitalization of $34.41 million and $1.17 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00050510 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00037625 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00013869 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000303 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Komodo Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,414,007 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.