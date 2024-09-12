Kerry Group (LON:KYGA) Sets New 12-Month High at $93.90

Kerry Group plc (LON:KYGA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 93.90 ($1.23) and last traded at GBX 93.40 ($1.22), with a volume of 8766 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 92.33 ($1.21).

Kerry Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £153.48 million, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 84.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 81.23.

Kerry Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a €0.38 ($0.42) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Kerry Group’s payout ratio is presently 3,173.33%.

Kerry Group Company Profile

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides taste and nutrition solutions. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition, and Dairy Ireland. The Taste & Nutrition segment offers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The Dairy Ireland segment provides value-add dairy ingredients and consumer products, including functional proteins and nutritional bases.

Featured Stories

