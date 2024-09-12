Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP) Insider Sells £46,217.79 in Stock

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP – Get Free Report) insider Wayne Mepham sold 57,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 81 ($1.06), for a total transaction of £46,217.79 ($60,439.11).
Jupiter Fund Management Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of LON JUP opened at GBX 81.60 ($1.07) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 83.64 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 83.51. Jupiter Fund Management Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 71.10 ($0.93) and a 12-month high of GBX 101.70 ($1.33). The stock has a market cap of £419.63 million, a PE ratio of -4,020.00 and a beta of 1.42.
Jupiter Fund Management Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.88%. Jupiter Fund Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -35,000.00%.
Jupiter Fund Management Company Profile
Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.
