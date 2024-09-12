Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys 18,061 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 29.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,061 shares during the period. Lam Research accounts for about 0.8% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $83,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in Lam Research by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,062.26, for a total value of $687,282.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,219,945.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 9,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,070.39, for a total value of $10,329,263.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,596,739.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,062.26, for a total value of $687,282.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,219,945.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,326 shares of company stock valued at $17,383,715 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LRCX. Raymond James lifted their price target on Lam Research from $950.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Lam Research from $1,130.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Lam Research from $865.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Lam Research from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Lam Research from $1,025.00 to $990.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,006.10.

Lam Research Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of LRCX opened at $766.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.48. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $574.42 and a 12 month high of $1,130.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $882.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $934.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Shares of Lam Research are going to split on the morning of Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $8.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 48.71% and a net margin of 25.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.98 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 35.2 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 21st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 33.84%.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

