Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys 1,033,170 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 4,832.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,054,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,033,170 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $66,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth $29,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 2.9 %

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $55.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $76.62 billion, a PE ratio of 59.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.25. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.37 and a 12-month high of $69.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMG. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.60 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

