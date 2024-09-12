Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $162.71 and last traded at $162.77. Approximately 816,089 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 7,201,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Daiwa America cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $395.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.93.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $930,113.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,683.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson & Johnson

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

