JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has $6.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $3.00.

JBLU has been the topic of several other reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $6.90 to $6.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.05.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Price Performance

NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $5.65 on Monday. JetBlue Airways has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $7.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.01.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.26. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 10.29% and a negative net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 169.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.