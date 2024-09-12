JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on JD.com from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Macquarie raised JD.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on JD.com from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.93.

JD.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JD traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.56. The stock had a trading volume of 8,235,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,587,448. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. JD.com has a 52 week low of $20.82 and a 52 week high of $35.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.67.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The information services provider reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $8.57. The business had revenue of $291.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.01 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that JD.com will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JD.com

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JD.com by 2.8% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 5.8% during the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 13,968 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JD.com by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 22,866 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in JD.com by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 17,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

