Jason Haas Acquires 35,363 Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Stock

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Free Report) CFO Jason Haas bought 35,363 shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.55 per share, for a total transaction of $54,812.65. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 59,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,868.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jason Haas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Thursday, September 12th, Jason Haas bought 45,344 shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $76,177.92.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SYRS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.57. 470,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $8.17. The company has a market cap of $41.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Syros Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SYRS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.09. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 850.20% and a negative net margin of 1,656.34%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SYRS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYRS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Certuity LLC acquired a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,673,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,037,000 after buying an additional 92,396 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 576.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 169,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 144,869 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for hematologic malignancies. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.