Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by TD Cowen

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at TD Cowen in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $57.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $83.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.35.

JACK traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.46. The stock had a trading volume of 104,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,748. The firm has a market cap of $842.69 million, a PE ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.12. Jack in the Box has a 12 month low of $40.84 and a 12 month high of $86.20.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $369.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.81 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 16.46% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $33,867.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,201 shares in the company, valued at $642,360.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total value of $30,880.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,693,404.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $33,867.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,201 shares in the company, valued at $642,360.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,348 shares of company stock worth $67,476 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 386.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 30,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 23,990 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 129.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,564 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 250,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,757,000 after purchasing an additional 144,631 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 10.2% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 240,784 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,266,000 after buying an additional 22,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

