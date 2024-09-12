iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 520,624 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 131% from the previous session’s volume of 225,089 shares.The stock last traded at $21.14 and had previously closed at $21.10.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.77 and its 200-day moving average is $20.42.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBDW. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 26,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Farmers National Bank increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 33,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 10,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 67,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 116,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (IBDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index composed of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2031 and December 15, 2031. IBDW was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

