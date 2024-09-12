iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 804,988 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 405,671 shares.The stock last traded at $24.30 and had previously closed at $24.31.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.04 and a 200-day moving average of $23.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 26,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 390.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 80,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 64,336 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 514,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,314,000 after buying an additional 36,784 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,060,000.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (IBDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between December 31, 2026 and December 16, 2027. IBDS was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

