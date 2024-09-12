Investment Partners LTD. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Investment Partners LTD. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 1.3% of Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSV. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,524,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,589,000 after purchasing an additional 448,368 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,794,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,336,000 after buying an additional 3,230,919 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,924,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,418,000 after acquiring an additional 24,559 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 5,867,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,006,000 after acquiring an additional 140,394 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,241,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,865,000 after acquiring an additional 69,346 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $78.65 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.61 and a 1-year high of $78.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.74 and a 200-day moving average of $76.86.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

