Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Trading 1% Higher

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) was up 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $484.23 and last traded at $483.98. Approximately 219,293 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,508,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $479.39.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $469.00 to $494.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.45.

The stock has a market capitalization of $174.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $461.63 and a 200 day moving average of $420.33.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.50, for a total transaction of $113,645.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,629,115. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.50, for a total transaction of $113,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,629,115. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Gary Loeb sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,595 shares in the company, valued at $757,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,555 shares of company stock worth $24,267,737 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,313,238,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth $374,390,000. Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,301,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $439,106,000 after acquiring an additional 516,054 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,868,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,319,358,000 after purchasing an additional 493,126 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,131,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,731,016,000 after purchasing an additional 374,667 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

