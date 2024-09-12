Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Shares Up 3.3%

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.85 and last traded at $5.70. 5,110,760 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 6,607,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Monday. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Machines from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Machines from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.80.

Intuitive Machines Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a market cap of $710.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.88.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $41.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Timothy Price Crain II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total value of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 362,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Stephen J. Altemus sold 203,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $919,671.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 910,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,126,463.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy Price Crain II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 362,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,041.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 618,524 shares of company stock valued at $2,573,446 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Machines

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Machines by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 601,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 429,531 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $304,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

