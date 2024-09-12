Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) is Wambolt & Associates LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,375 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises approximately 1.8% of Wambolt & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $6,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the second quarter worth $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in Intuit in the second quarter worth $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the second quarter worth $35,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 145.8% in the second quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Intuit in the second quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Intuit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $750.00 to $685.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $757.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $760.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $720.37.

In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 862 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.03, for a total transaction of $535,327.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,755.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 965 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.00, for a total transaction of $628,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 862 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.03, for a total value of $535,327.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,384,755.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,940 shares of company stock valued at $10,721,252. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit stock opened at $643.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $473.56 and a one year high of $676.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.01 billion, a PE ratio of 59.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $637.17 and its 200 day moving average is $631.98.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

