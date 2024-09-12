Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Stock Position Increased by Nicholas Investment Partners LP

Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,038 shares during the period. Intra-Cellular Therapies makes up approximately 1.1% of Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned 0.14% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $10,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pier Capital LLC grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 64,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after buying an additional 10,050 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 64.3% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 8,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 5,344.9% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 25,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 25,014 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 314,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.5% in the second quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 261,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITCI opened at $74.72 on Thursday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $84.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.41 and a beta of 1.00.

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $161.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.74 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 11.48% and a negative net margin of 14.93%. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $77.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.58.

In related news, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $1,518,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,690 shares in the company, valued at $735,567.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $1,518,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,690 shares in the company, valued at $735,567.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 53,013 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $4,010,433.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,070,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,970,388.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,778 shares of company stock valued at $14,892,738 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

