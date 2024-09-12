Internet Computer (ICP) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $3.97 Billion

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion and approximately $125.22 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Internet Computer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.45 or 0.00014651 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00041010 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00007204 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00007074 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004149 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000539 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 522,396,710 coins and its circulating supply is 469,918,578 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

