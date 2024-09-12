Insider Selling: Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) EVP Sells 6,805 Shares of Stock

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) EVP David John Reed sold 6,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total transaction of $639,397.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Weatherford International Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of WFRD stock opened at $89.70 on Thursday. Weatherford International plc has a fifty-two week low of $82.16 and a fifty-two week high of $135.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.25.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.08). Weatherford International had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Weatherford International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Weatherford International plc will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Weatherford International Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weatherford International

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Weatherford International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.18%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,842,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,653,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,309,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 669.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 14,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 11,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,315 shares during the period. 97.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WFRD shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $161.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Weatherford International from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on Weatherford International from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Weatherford International

Weatherford International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.