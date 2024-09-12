Insider Selling: LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB) Director Sells 4,741 Shares of Stock

LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Free Report) Director Mona D. Albertine sold 4,741 shares of LINKBANCORP stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $29,441.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,752.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

LINKBANCORP Stock Down 1.9 %

LNKB opened at $6.06 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.58. LINKBANCORP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.86 and a 52 week high of $8.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $226.38 million, a PE ratio of -23.31 and a beta of 0.51.

Get LINKBANCORP alerts:

LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $26.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.17 million. LINKBANCORP had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 6.71%. As a group, research analysts expect that LINKBANCORP, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LINKBANCORP Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LINKBANCORP

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. LINKBANCORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -115.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LNKB. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of LINKBANCORP during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in LINKBANCORP during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of LINKBANCORP during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of LINKBANCORP in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of LINKBANCORP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. 37.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LINKBANCORP

(Get Free Report)

LINKBANCORP, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, nonprofit, and business customers in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand, saving, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LINKBANCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LINKBANCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.