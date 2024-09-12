Insider Selling: IPD Group Limited (ASX:IPG) Insider Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

IPD Group Limited (ASX:IPG – Get Free Report) insider Mohamed Yoosuff sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$5.10 ($3.40), for a total value of A$5,100,000.00 ($3,400,000.00).
The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.66.
