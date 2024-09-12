Insider Selling: IPD Group Limited (ASX:IPG) Insider Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2024

IPD Group Limited (ASX:IPGGet Free Report) insider Mohamed Yoosuff sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$5.10 ($3.40), for a total value of A$5,100,000.00 ($3,400,000.00).

IPD Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.66.

About IPD Group

(Get Free Report)

IPD Group Limited distributes electrical equipment in Australia. The company offers power distribution, industrial and motor control, automation and industrial communication, power monitoring, and electric vehicle solutions under the ABB, Elsteel, Emerson, and Red Lion brand names. In addition, it provides installation and commissioning, calibration and testing, maintenance and repair, refurbishment, and other services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IPD Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPD Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.