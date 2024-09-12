Insider Selling: Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) CEO Sells $3,519,021.64 in Stock

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) CEO Donald C. Wood sold 30,292 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total value of $3,519,021.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,020.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of FRT stock opened at $116.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $85.59 and a 1 year high of $117.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $295.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.61 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 24.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Federal Realty Investment Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 156.58%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,731,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,300,101,000 after purchasing an additional 193,740 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $743,378,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,994,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,355,000 after buying an additional 90,395 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,732,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,883,000 after acquiring an additional 36,880 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,155,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,108,000 after acquiring an additional 40,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on FRT shares. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FRT

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.