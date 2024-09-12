Insider Selling: Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) CEO Sells $899,323.61 in Stock

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 27,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $899,323.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,421,637.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:EPRT opened at $32.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.37. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $32.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.13). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 48.12%. The business had revenue of $109.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essential Properties Realty Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.31%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $622,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 6.1% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 78,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 611.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 19.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $473,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on EPRT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wedbush initiated coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Essential Properties Realty Trust

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.