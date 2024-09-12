Insider Selling: Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) COO Sells 12,820 Shares of Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total transaction of $976,114.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 192,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,632,356.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michelle Zatlyn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cloudflare alerts:

On Monday, September 9th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.13, for a total transaction of $988,806.60.

On Thursday, August 22nd, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $2,100,172.40.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 35,117 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.74, for a total transaction of $2,940,697.58.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total transaction of $2,186,579.20.

On Monday, July 1st, Michelle Zatlyn sold 102,580 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total transaction of $8,464,901.60.

On Thursday, June 20th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $1,006,498.20.

On Tuesday, June 18th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.54, for a total transaction of $994,062.80.

Cloudflare Trading Up 2.3 %

NET traded up $1.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,335,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,323,476. The stock has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a PE ratio of -147.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.37. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.88 and a twelve month high of $116.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.11 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 8.54% and a negative net margin of 6.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on NET. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cloudflare

Institutional Trading of Cloudflare

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NET. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Cloudflare by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 32,722,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,396 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cloudflare by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,572,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,632,000 after buying an additional 412,864 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Cloudflare by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,128,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,685,000 after buying an additional 584,566 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Cloudflare by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,916,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,836,000 after buying an additional 1,597,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,858,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cloudflare

(Get Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.