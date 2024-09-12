Insider Selling: Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells $10,629,000.00 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.72, for a total value of $10,629,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,733,131 shares in the company, valued at $5,772,699,325.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 9th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $10,179,750.00.

On Friday, August 30th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.16, for a total transaction of $14,916,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.69, for a total transaction of $15,569,000.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 9,186 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.95, for a total value of $1,441,742.70.

On Friday, July 12th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 37,500 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total value of $5,123,625.00.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $133.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.63 and a beta of 3.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.46. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $159.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Carvana by 39.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,459,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,727,000 after buying an additional 2,112,463 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Carvana by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,023,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,648,000 after acquiring an additional 655,603 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,686,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in Carvana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,767,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Carvana by 124.9% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 581,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,888,000 after purchasing an additional 323,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a report on Monday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $110.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.40.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

