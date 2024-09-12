Insider Buying: XP Factory Plc (LON:XPF) Insider Purchases 1,083 Shares of Stock

XP Factory Plc (LON:XPF – Get Free Report) insider Richard Harpham acquired 1,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of £151.62 ($198.27).

XP Factory Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of XPF stock traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) on Thursday, hitting GBX 13.15 ($0.17). The stock had a trading volume of 1,212,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.50, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £23.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1,725.00 and a beta of 2.59. XP Factory Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 12.75 ($0.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 18.50 ($0.24). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 14.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 14.59.

About XP Factory

XP Factory Plc provides live escape-the-room experiences in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company develops and operates a network of franchised, licensed, and owner-operated branches and offsite escape-the-room type games under the Escape Hunt brand; and a network of owner-operated and franchised socializing cocktail bar venues under the Boom Battle Bar brand.

