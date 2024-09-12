Insider Buying: PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Director Acquires $276,000.00 in Stock

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) Director Anuj Dhanda acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.40 per share, with a total value of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,023.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PENN Entertainment Price Performance

PENN stock opened at $17.63 on Thursday. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $27.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.89.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. PENN Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PENN Entertainment

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in PENN Entertainment by 6.3% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 6.0% during the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 2.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 233.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on PENN Entertainment from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PENN Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.77.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PENN Entertainment

About PENN Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.