Insider Buying: PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Director Acquires $276,000.00 in Stock

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) Director Anuj Dhanda acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.40 per share, with a total value of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,023.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
PENN Entertainment Price Performance
PENN stock opened at $17.63 on Thursday. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $27.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.89.
PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. PENN Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PENN Entertainment
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on PENN Entertainment from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PENN Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.77.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PENN Entertainment
About PENN Entertainment
PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.
