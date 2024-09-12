Insider Buying: Patagonia Lithium Limited (ASX:PL3) Insider Purchases A$165,000.00 in Stock

Patagonia Lithium Limited (ASX:PL3 – Get Free Report) insider Phillip Thomas purchased 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.00 ($0.67) per share, for a total transaction of A$165,000.00 ($110,000.00).

Patagonia Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Argentina. It explores for lithium, borates, and other metals. Patagonia Lithium Limited was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

