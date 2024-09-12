Insider Buying: Helloworld Travel Limited (ASX:HLO) Insider Purchases A$101,800.00 in Stock

Helloworld Travel Limited (ASX:HLO – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Burnes acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.04 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of A$101,800.00 ($67,866.67).
The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76.
The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.04%. Helloworld Travel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.89%.
Helloworld Travel Limited operates as a travel distribution company in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company provides international and domestic travel products and services, as well as operates a franchised network of travel agents. It also operates retail travel brands, including Helloworld Travelthe Travel Professionals; and a network of retail outlets, such as Helloworld Business Travel, Magellan Travel, Mobile Travel Agent, My Travel Group, and The Travel Brokers; and distributes travel products and provides services under the Viva Holidays, Sunlover Holidays, Territory Discoveries, Asia Escape Holidays, Skiddoo, GO Holidays, Ready Rooms, and Seven Oceans Cruising brands, as well as operates needitnow.com.au.
