Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (BATS:QTJL) Trading 2% Higher

Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (BATS:QTJL – Get Free Report) shot up 2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.82 and last traded at $29.82. 582 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.25.
Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July Trading Up 2.0 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.64.
About Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July
The Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (QTJL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco QQQ Trust index. The fund aims for 3x the price return of Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ), subject to an upside return cap over a one-year outcome period. QTJL was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Goldilocks CPI Report Leads Market to Sell Off, Lower Lows Ahead
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- GameStop: Earnings Won’t Save It, Dilution Points to Trouble
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings: Which Is Best for You?
Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.