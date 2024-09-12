Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (BATS:QTJL) Trading 2% Higher

Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (BATS:QTJL – Get Free Report) shot up 2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.82 and last traded at $29.82. 582 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.25.

Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July Trading Up 2.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.64.

About Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July

The Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (QTJL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco QQQ Trust index. The fund aims for 3x the price return of Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ), subject to an upside return cap over a one-year outcome period. QTJL was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

