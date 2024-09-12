InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Shares Gap Up to $15.52

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.52, but opened at $16.77. InMode shares last traded at $17.18, with a volume of 596,519 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INMD shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of InMode from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of InMode from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.40.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 2.17.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The healthcare company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.81 million. InMode had a net margin of 35.81% and a return on equity of 21.00%. InMode’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts predict that InMode Ltd. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of InMode by 210.7% during the second quarter. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC now owns 2,011,240 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $36,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,841 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in InMode during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,634,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in InMode by 191.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,125,017 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $20,520,000 after buying an additional 739,629 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in InMode by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,124,887 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $20,502,000 after acquiring an additional 437,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in InMode in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,890,000. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

