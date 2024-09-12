Information Services (OTCMKTS:IRMTF) Trading 9% Higher

Information Services Co. (OTCMKTS:IRMTF – Get Free Report) shot up 9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.15 and last traded at $21.15. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.40.

Information Services Trading Up 9.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.26.

Information Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land survey services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.