Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at New Street Research

New Street Research upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Barclays raised shares of Infineon Technologies to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on IFNNY
Infineon Technologies Price Performance
Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 14.08%. Equities research analysts expect that Infineon Technologies will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.
About Infineon Technologies
Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and semiconductor-based solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and memory ICs; transceivers; diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Infineon Technologies
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Goldilocks CPI Report Leads Market to Sell Off, Lower Lows Ahead
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- GameStop: Earnings Won’t Save It, Dilution Points to Trouble
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings: Which Is Best for You?
Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.