Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at New Street Research

New Street Research upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Infineon Technologies to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

Infineon Technologies Price Performance

IFNNY stock opened at $32.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Infineon Technologies has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $42.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.36.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 14.08%. Equities research analysts expect that Infineon Technologies will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and semiconductor-based solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and memory ICs; transceivers; diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

