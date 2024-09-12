Immunic’s (IMUX) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Leerink Partners

Leerink Partners restated their outperform rating on shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Immunic in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Immunic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Immunic has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.20.

Get Immunic alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Immunic

Immunic Stock Up 2.7 %

IMUX stock opened at $1.52 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.31. Immunic has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $1.92. The company has a market cap of $136.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.82.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Immunic will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunic

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMUX. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Immunic in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunic during the fourth quarter worth about $487,000. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Immunic by 258.3% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,612,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,378 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Immunic by 100.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,394,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Immunic during the first quarter worth about $9,266,000. 51.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Immunic

(Get Free Report)

Immunic, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases in the United States and Germany. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial, for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing and progressive multiple sclerosis; and moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.