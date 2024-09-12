Idaho Trust Bank Takes $1.72 Million Position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Idaho Trust Bank bought a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,000. Idaho Trust Bank owned approximately 0.06% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 170.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 74.2% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter.

HYD stock opened at $52.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.31 and its 200-day moving average is $51.93.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1803 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

