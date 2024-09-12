Idaho Trust Bank Buys Shares of 12,287 iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Idaho Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

SHY opened at $83.02 on Thursday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.62 and a twelve month high of $83.13. The stock has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.38 and its 200-day moving average is $81.78.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2883 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

