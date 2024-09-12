Idaho Trust Bank Buys New Stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Idaho Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 80,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,000. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF makes up about 1.4% of Idaho Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Idaho Trust Bank owned approximately 0.10% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 89,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 14,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EWU opened at $36.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $37.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.20.

About iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.