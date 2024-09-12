HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Acquired by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,076 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. HubSpot makes up approximately 0.8% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $44,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HUBS. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 14.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 5.8% during the first quarter. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 17.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HUBS shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $550.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of HubSpot from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $570.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.79.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $497.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3,132.37 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $494.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $571.73. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $407.23 and a 12-month high of $693.85.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $637.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.28 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.33%. HubSpot’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.17) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.19, for a total transaction of $56,978.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,009,441.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 25,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $586.85, for a total value of $14,671,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,348,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,618,983.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.19, for a total transaction of $56,978.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,009,441.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,012 shares of company stock worth $21,300,253. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

