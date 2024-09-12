Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $46.58

Shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.58 and last traded at $46.58, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Howden Joinery Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group raised Howden Joinery Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Howden Joinery Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Get Howden Joinery Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HWDJY

Howden Joinery Group Price Performance

About Howden Joinery Group

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.86.

(Get Free Report)

Howden Joinery Group Plc supplies various kitchen, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and the Republic of Ireland. The company's product portfolio worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.