Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $46.58

Shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.58 and last traded at $46.58, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.58.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Howden Joinery Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group raised Howden Joinery Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Howden Joinery Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.
Howden Joinery Group Price Performance
About Howden Joinery Group
Howden Joinery Group Plc supplies various kitchen, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and the Republic of Ireland. The company's product portfolio worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.
