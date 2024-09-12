hipages Group Holdings Limited (ASX:HPG) Insider Robert Sharon-Zipser Sells 1,466,772 Shares

hipages Group Holdings Limited (ASX:HPG – Get Free Report) insider Robert Sharon-Zipser sold 1,466,772 shares of hipages Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.30 ($0.87), for a total value of A$1,906,803.60 ($1,271,202.40).
hipages Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.61.
hipages Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than hipages Group
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Goldilocks CPI Report Leads Market to Sell Off, Lower Lows Ahead
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- GameStop: Earnings Won’t Save It, Dilution Points to Trouble
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings: Which Is Best for You?
Receive News & Ratings for hipages Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for hipages Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.