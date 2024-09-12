hipages Group Holdings Limited (ASX:HPG) Insider Robert Sharon-Zipser Sells 1,466,772 Shares

hipages Group Holdings Limited (ASX:HPG – Get Free Report) insider Robert Sharon-Zipser sold 1,466,772 shares of hipages Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.30 ($0.87), for a total value of A$1,906,803.60 ($1,271,202.40).

hipages Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.61.

hipages Group Company Profile

Hipages Group Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online tradie marketplace and software as a service (SaaS) provider in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers hipages, an online tradie marketplace that provides local tradies with job leads and grow their business; and Builderscrack, an online home repair and renovation marketplace that enables homeowners to connect with local tradies.

