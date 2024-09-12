Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Hits New 12-Month High at $31.61

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$31.61 and last traded at C$31.59, with a volume of 30296 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$31.55.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lowered Héroux-Devtek from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$28.00 to C$32.50 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$22.50 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on Héroux-Devtek from C$26.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$30.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$24.11.

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C$0.13. Héroux-Devtek had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of C$174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$159.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Héroux-Devtek Inc. will post 1.5806613 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, finishing, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company serves commercial and defence sectors of the aerospace market.

