Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.17 and last traded at $22.29. Approximately 3,804 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 72,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.48.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.32.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

(Get Free Report)

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies and beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Adhesive Technologies and Consumer Brands segments. The company offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; mobility and electronics; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.