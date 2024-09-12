Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIF) Short Interest Update

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,943,100 shares, a growth of 666.5% from the August 15th total of 253,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Hengan International Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS HEGIF remained flat at $2.87 during trading hours on Thursday. Hengan International Group has a 12-month low of $2.87 and a 12-month high of $3.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.23.

Get Hengan International Group alerts:

Hengan International Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.7637 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 3.41%. Hengan International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.66%.

Hengan International Group Company Profile

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and disposable toilet brush, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hengan International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hengan International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.