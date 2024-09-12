Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. Sells 21,300 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. cut its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253,550 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 21,300 shares during the period. Agnico Eagle Mines accounts for 7.0% of Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $16,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 372.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 62,330 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 49,132 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,297,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,595,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,107,126 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,102,481,000 after buying an additional 2,831,794 shares during the period. Finally, Crestline Management LP increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 180,891 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,922,000 after acquiring an additional 40,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEM has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.38.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $79.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.35. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $83.50. The company has a market cap of $39.57 billion, a PE ratio of 83.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.14. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.