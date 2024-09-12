Head-To-Head Survey: Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ) vs. SES AI (NYSE:SES)

Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ – Get Free Report) and SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gauzy and SES AI”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Gauzy alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gauzy $89.75 million 2.07 -$79.27 million N/A N/A SES AI N/A N/A -$53.40 million ($0.16) -6.31

SES AI has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gauzy.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gauzy 0 0 3 1 3.25 SES AI 1 3 0 0 1.75

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Gauzy and SES AI, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Gauzy currently has a consensus price target of $21.75, indicating a potential upside of 123.54%. SES AI has a consensus price target of $3.83, indicating a potential upside of 279.54%. Given SES AI’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SES AI is more favorable than Gauzy.

Profitability

This table compares Gauzy and SES AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gauzy N/A N/A N/A SES AI N/A -17.25% -15.45%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.8% of SES AI shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.1% of SES AI shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Gauzy beats SES AI on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gauzy

(Get Free Report)

Gauzy Ltd. is a fully-integrated light and vision control company which focused on the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of vision and light control technologies. It operates principally in Germany, France, the United States, Canada, China, Singapore and Dubai. Gauzy Ltd. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About SES AI

(Get Free Report)

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Gauzy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gauzy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.