Head to Head Review: GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) vs. Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ)

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) and GAN (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Kanzhun and GAN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kanzhun 20.90% 10.19% 7.78% GAN -18.48% -323.71% -27.66%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kanzhun and GAN”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kanzhun $6.81 billion 0.67 $154.82 million $0.39 30.77 GAN $126.74 million 0.62 -$34.44 million ($0.90) -1.93

Volatility and Risk

Kanzhun has higher revenue and earnings than GAN. GAN is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kanzhun, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Kanzhun has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GAN has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.7% of Kanzhun shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.7% of GAN shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Kanzhun shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of GAN shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Kanzhun and GAN, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kanzhun 0 3 5 0 2.63 GAN 0 1 0 0 2.00

Kanzhun currently has a consensus price target of $23.40, indicating a potential upside of 95.00%. Given Kanzhun’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kanzhun is more favorable than GAN.

Summary

Kanzhun beats GAN on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kanzhun

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process. The company also provides management consultancy and technical services. Kanzhun Limited was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About GAN

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business (B2B) supplier of enterprise software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and sports betting applications in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments: B2B and B2C. The company provides and licenses GameSTACK, an internet gaming platform that provides turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, online sports betting, and virtual simulated gaming. It offers Real Money iGaming, GAN sports retail and online sportsbook, super remote gaming server, Simulated Gaming, iSight Back Office, iBridge Framework, and development services; development, marketing, and customer support services designed to fast-track deployments and provide ongoing operational support services. In addition, the company offers online sports betting, online casino game, and peer-to-peer poker services through its coolbet.com website. It serves regional operators and individual tribal casino operators. GAN Limited was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

