Haleon (LON:HLN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $393.70

Haleon plc (LON:HLN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 393.70 ($5.15) and last traded at GBX 393.70 ($5.15), with a volume of 16792768 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 393 ($5.14).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Haleon from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 447 ($5.85) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Get Haleon alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HLN

Haleon Stock Performance

Haleon Cuts Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 359.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 338.34. The stock has a market cap of £35.81 billion, a PE ratio of 3,283.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.19.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

Haleon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.