Haleon (LON:HLN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $393.70

Haleon plc (LON:HLN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 393.70 ($5.15) and last traded at GBX 393.70 ($5.15), with a volume of 16792768 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 393 ($5.14).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Haleon from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 447 ($5.85) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HLN
Haleon Stock Performance
Haleon Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.
Haleon Company Profile
Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Haleon
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Goldilocks CPI Report Leads Market to Sell Off, Lower Lows Ahead
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- GameStop: Earnings Won’t Save It, Dilution Points to Trouble
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings: Which Is Best for You?
Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.