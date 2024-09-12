H Lynn Moore, Jr. Sells 5,000 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $2,954,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,323,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:TYL traded down $5.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $581.05. The stock had a trading volume of 97,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,098. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $361.16 and a 52 week high of $598.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $559.59 and its 200 day moving average is $490.26. The stock has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $540.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $515.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $456.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $582.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,237,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 53.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 55.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 3,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

